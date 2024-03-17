Set up cashless payment system at stalls, Sarikei Ramadan traders encouraged

SARIKEI (March 17): Ramadan bazaar traders are encouraged to set up digital payment and engage in e-marketing for their business activities.

In making this call, Deputy Minister for Natural Resources and Urban Development Sarawak Datuk Len Talif Salleh says such move is crucial, in line with the government’s efforts in strengthening the digital economy development in the state.

“We hope that traders and stall owners at this bazaar could join hands with the state government, in responding to this call and realising the dream of stimulating economic development in the future.

“Business concepts like this (cashless transactions) are more global, and such approaches have been seen to have a positive impact on the local economic development.

“We want the traders and stall owners at this bazaar to explore this system, and take this opportunity to understand and master digital business, whether in payment or in marketing,” he told reporters when met after declaring open the Sarikei Ramadan Bazaar at Sarikei Central Hall on Friday.

This year, the Ramadan bazaar houses a total of 213 stalls.

Adding on, the Kuala Rajang assemblyman also reminded all the traders to keep their spots clean and always ensure high standards of hygiene in their preparations of the food and beverages offered for sale.

“Cleanliness, quality products, and reasonable prices should be the priority for this Ramadan bazaar.

“This is important if we want our business to thrive and be constantly visited by customers.

“As you can see, the Ramadan bazaar also attracts the non-Muslims from other ethnic groups such as the Iban, Chinese and Bidayuh.

“Therefore, cleanliness and honest business operation must be the core values of your operations,” said Len Talif.