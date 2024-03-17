Shahelmey cannot defend two seats – Bung

KOTA KINABALU (March 17): Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Shahelmey Yahya must resign as Putatan Member of Parliament if he wants to defend the Tanjung Keramat state seat in the 17th state election.

This is because Shahelmey contested for the parliamentary seat in 2022 on Umno’s ticket but had his membership suspended for six years last year when he continued to support Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor and the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) Plus government.

According to Umno Sabah chief Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin, this is in accordance with the Election Commission’s regulations.

Speaking to reporters at Umno Sabah’s Zone 2 fast breaking program on Saturday, Bung Moktar said, “The decision lies in his (Shahelmey’s) hands … if he wants to contest then he needs to adhere to the rules, (and) he must resign as an MP.

“If so, there might be simultaneous elections for the state seat and a by-election for the Putatan parliamentary seat,” Bung Moktar stressed.

He also said that Umno Sabah has many capable candidates who can be fielded in the Tanjung Keramat and Putatan seats.

Other than Shahelmey, four other Umno assemblymen who supported Hajiji were Datuk James Ratib (Sugut), Datuk Jasnih Daya (Pantai Dalit), Datuk Mohd Arsad Bistari (Tempasuk) and Datuk Hamid Awang (Balung).

Bung Moktar who is also Lamag assemblyman also said he wants the media to make it clear that he is not attacking the ‘Sabah Maju Jaya’ development plan the state government has for the state.

“The rakyat wants to know to what extent the state has progressed per the ‘Sabah Maju Jaya’ plan which is also the state’s Coat of Arms. The rakyat thinks that ‘Sabah Maju Jaya’ is only rhetoric.

“The rakyat wants to know which district has shown progress and what are the successes recorded under the ‘Sabah Maju Jaya’ plan. I will raise this matter at the State Assembly sitting,” he said.

On the iftar program, Bung Moktar who is also Barisan Sabah (BN) chairman, said it kicked off in Keningau on Friday with Zone Two which comprises Putatan, Sepanggar, Kota Kinabalu and Penampang.

On Sunday, the program will be conducted in Kota Belud, then Papar on March 23, Lahad Datu on March 24 and Sandakan on March 28.

“We will have a follow up program, the ‘Gerak 17’ after the Hari Raya celebrations. This will be conducted in several state constituencies where we will meet with Umno’s grassroots leaders and the local community.

“This is to ensure that Umno and BN will remain relevant and accepted by the people as we prepare for the coming state election. We need to establish early preparations by Umno machinery because the political landscape and election scenario is different than 20 years ago. We need to follow the changes and look for better approaches so that the rakyat continues to support and be with the party that is always with them,” he stressed.

On Umno Sabah’s cooperation with Parti Warisan in the coming state election, Bung Moktar replied that no decision has been made on the matter.

“We are looking for a partner for the coming election but we have not made any decisions yet. We will screen and analyze (the party) first because in politics when you make a decision, it will take a long time to reverse it.

“It will take five to 10 years (so) we cannot commit the same mistake. God willing we will have a partner to fight alongside us in the coming state election,” he said.

During the program on Saturday, Umno Sabah presented Yayasan Pendidikan MARA’s aid to 100 students and 200 less fortunate from Zone 2.

Also present were Umno Sabah deputy chief Datuk Abdul Rahman Dahlan, Umno Putatan chief Jeffrey Nor Mohamed, Umno Sepanggar chief Datuk Yakub Khan, Umno Penampang chief Datuk Hasnol Ayub and party leaders.