Sharifah Hasidah: PBB Women’s Wing all geared for 2026 state election

MIRI (March 17): The Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Women’s Wing supreme council is getting their boots on the ground for the 16th PBB general assembly in 2025 and the 2026 state election, said assistant secretary Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali.

The ‘Sarawak Kita Empun 2.0’ programme, she said, was one of the initiatives by the PBB Women’s Wing to enlighten the grassroots women leaders on the development and changes in the current political landscape.

“The objective of this programme is to explain to the grassroots leadership on the direction and the ongoing efforts by the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), led by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg,” she said at the closing ceremony of PBB’s Sarawak Kita Empun 2.0 event held here today.

“The long-term programme will have the supreme council members ‘turun padang’ to every constituency beginning February, and this programme will expand till end of 2025.

“The topics that we have discussed are on current political scenario and government’s initiatives, Post Covid-19 Development Strategy, as well as the roles of social media.

“This is to prepare our PBB women machineries at the grassroots level for the 16th PBB general assembly in 2025 and the upcoming 13th state election in 2026,” she said.

Sharifah Hasidah, also the Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department (Law, MA63, and State-Federal Relations), extended her appreciation to PBB N78 Mulu branch women’s wing for the smooth running of the state-wide event.

“I hope that the grassroots leaders have gained clear, accurate and up-to-date information so as to enable them to disseminate this knowledge at the branch levels,” she said, adding that the significance of the women’s roles as the backbone of PBB’s political struggle.

Present were PBB vice president Datuk Gerawat who is also Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department (Labour, Immigration and Project Monitoring) cum Mulu assemblyman, his wife Datin Esther Mujan Balan, who is the PBB Mulu branch women chief and PBB state information chief; PBB state deputy women chief Datin Sri Angelina Ujang; and PBB state vice women chief Umang Nangku Jabu.

Others included PBB Women Wing treasurer Dr Dayang Nurfizawati Abang Abdul Karim who is also the political secretary to Sarawak Premier; PBB state women section’s assistant secretary cum political secretary to Premier Faridah Osman; and member of PBB Women Wing supreme council and secretary to PBB N78 Mulu branch Lilla Raja.