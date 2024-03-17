Sibu Municipal Council to seek police assistance to curb roadside parking

SIBU (March 17): The Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) will seek police assistance to curtail roadside parking during rush hour, a situation that is causing traffic congestion.

SMC deputy chairman Mohammed Abdullah Izkandar Roseley said the parking violation had caused much inconvenience to many road users.

“I will seek assistance from the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) for frequent traffic enforcement on such parking during peak periods,” he told thesundaypost yesterday when asked about the council’s action against roadside parking in the town area, along with motorcycles parking on the five-foot-ways near eateries.

On another matter, Izkandar said traders at Ramadan bazaars had been complying with the SMC Public Health’s requirements, based on the outcome of inspections.

“Sibu Health Office recently advised hawkers at the bazaars to follow the food storage temperature.

“Food must not be placed directly on the ground, it should always be covered, and ready-to-eat food must not be stored for longer than four hours.

“Additionally, requirements pertaining to the food handler PPE (personal protective equipment), typhoid vaccination and food handling courses, must all be complied with.”