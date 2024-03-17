Sign up for govt programme to upgrade yourselves, Uggah reminds Bumi contractors

KUCHING (March 17): Class C to E Bumiputera contractors are reminded to apply for a government programme to upgrade themselves, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

He said they can register themselves for the programme at their respective Resident’s Office.

“Upon registration, the Resident’s Offices will forward these applications to a special committee under the State Financial Office which will assess if the contractors are eligible to join the programme.

“Relevant training will be provided to eligible contractors,” he said at the presentation of grants in Spaoh, Betong on Saturday.

Uggah, who is Bukit Saban assemblyman, said Bumiputera contractors who can secure or are awarded any contracts, financial assistance and relevant equipments will be provided as well.

“However, you are not to transfer your contract to another party. The contract awarded must be carried out by yourself,” he said.

He said the programme, which was announced at the State Legislative Assembly Sitting in November last year, was an initiative by the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government to build up genuine Bumiputera contractors.

Meanwhile, Uggah later informed members of the media that he had instructed the Miri Division Disaster Committee to be on the lookout for any outbreak of bushfires or open burnings.

“The Northern Zone is now facing dry weather and drought. Any bushfires or open burnings can contribute towards haze which is a health hazard for all.

“I hope everyone will cooperate for the benefit of all,” said the State Disaster Management Committee chairman.

He also said that technology has also enabled the state to monitor the situation.

“For instance, the Natural Resources and Environment Board (NREB) can use drones to pinpoint the locations and the Fire and Rescue Department, and other volunteer fire-fighting groups can then do their part to extinguish such fires,” he said.

He added that if all parties including farmers and the public gave their fullest cooperation, the occurrence of haze occurence can be avoided like last year.

At the event, Uggah and Betong MP Dr Richard Rapu presented grants amounting to RM414,800 to one mosque, nine suraus and village security and development committees.