Sikie: Women can contribute to family’s income via involvement in handicrafts

KUCHING (March 17): Women are able to contribute to the family’s income through their involvement in handicrafts, said Dato Sri John Sikie Tayai.

The Minister in the Premier’s Department said handicraft production was not only limited to the ‘sugu tinggi’ (traditional ceremonial headgear worn by Iban maidens) but also other crafts such as the ‘tangu’, ‘kain burie’ and so on, which can be produced to increase one’s income.

“At the same time, efforts to pass on skills to make traditional handicrafts such as ‘sugu tinggi’ must also continue so that they are not at risk of being lost forever,” he was quoted as saying by the Sarawak Public Communication Unit (Ukas).

He said this when closing the Sugu Tinggi – Iban Handicraft Making Course in Tatau, Bintulu on Saturday.

Sikie, who is Kakus assemblyman, pointed out that efforts to produce handicrafts should continue under they become an economic resource for the family.

“This is in line with the state government’s aspirations for Sarawak to become a high-income state where at least the income of a family is no less than RM15,000,” he said.

Around 30 participants joined the three-day handicraft making course.

In addition to Tatau, the course was previously organised in Balai Ringin, Sri Aman and Kanowit by Mitz Agency.