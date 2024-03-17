Stay updated with latest devt, Ngemah rep tells grassroots leadership

KANOWIT (March 17): Ngemah assemblyman Anyi Jana has called upon the grassroots leaders in his constituency to always stay connected with the government agencies and the local service centres for information and development updates.

“The grassroots leaders ought to seek information on assistance, projects and development plans from the government agencies, as well as for them to share these with the community.

“Thus, it is vital for the community leaders to have close ties with the government agencies, particularly the District Office, to ensure effective administrative management,” he said in his speech for the community leaders’ council assembly at Rumah Tadong Tambi, Sungai Pedai, near here recently.

Adding on, Anyi also highlighted the latest development and programmes under the Sarawak Security and Enforcement Unit (UKPS) and National Registration Department (JPN), out for implementation in the constituency.

“Part of this initiative is to address the issue of Sarawakians not having identification documents, and I hope that these UKPS and JPN programmes would be beneficial for my constituents,” he said.

At the event, the assemblyman pledged an allocation of RM14,000 from his Minor Rural Project (MRP) grant to Rumah Tadong village security and development committee (JKKK), as well as another RM3,000 in MRP fund to Rumah Tadong Women’s Bureau, for the recipients to carry out their annual activities.

Among those in attendance were community leaders Pemanca Charlie Salang, Penghulu Lembat Or and Penghulu Dunstan Mandau.