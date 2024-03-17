Venture into modern farming, utilise government’s aid, Krian rep tells constituents

SARATOK (March 17): Krian assemblyman Friday Belik has called upon his constituents involved in agriculture to venture into modern farming, to achieve higher yields and better financial returns.

He said to develop the agriculture sector in the constituency, the Betong Division Development Agency’s (BDDA) had allocated RM4 million for that purpose.

“Therefore, those who are interested to venture into modern and large-scale farming are encouraged to meet us,” he said in his speech at the launch of the Agriculture Community Outreach Programme (Agricop) at Rumah Kunjan, Bila Dua in Kabo, near here on Friday.

“The modern farming concept can greatly reduce the need for a large workforce as it relies more on machinery and modern technology.

“The government welcomes and encourages farmers in this state to adopt modern farming concepts because we believe that such agricultural innovations and farming practices – if well planned and executed, it could definitely improve their income and living standards,” he said.

“The most important thing is one’s sincerity, determination, planning and organisational skills to ensure that this goal can be achieved.”

Friday also presented allocations of RM15,000 under his Minor Rural Project (MRP) grant to the village development and security committee (JKKK) of Rumah Kunjan, and another RM8,000 to the women’s bureau of the longhouse at the event, organised by the state Agriculture Department.