Works on Miri Tua Pek Kong Temple nearing completion, ready for May’s anniversary bash

MIRI (March 17): The renovation and upgrading works on Miri Tua Pek Kong Temple enter the final phase, and is expected to complete by end of this April, just in time for the temple’s anniversary this May.

The temple’s project supervisor Tay Choon Wei announced this at a briefing, called in connection with a recent inspection conducted by the Deputy Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Sarawak Datuk Sebastian Ting on the project site.

“The whole project is now at its final stretch, with the remaining 10 per cent of works to be done and they include works on the ‘dragon fence’, the concrete stage and the observation deck,” said Tay.

“It is hoped that we could complete it by the end of April, (in time) for the temple’s anniversary in May.

“May 7 will be the Tua Pek Kong’s birthday, also known as the ‘Right God of Blessing and Virtue’, to which there will be a procession and many other activities taking place during that special occasion.”

In his remarks, Ting, the Piasau assemblyman, expressed his optimism of the newly-upgraded temple to become another of the city’s value-added attractions, and one that would indirectly boost the local tourism industry.

“It will be a beautiful temple, right in the city’s centre.

“Of course, without the funding from the state government through the Unit for Other Religions (Unifor), the project would not have progressed smoothly,” said Ting.

The state deputy minister also extended his appreciation to the temple’s project committee for their effective follow-ups on the project, which kicked off in 2020, but experienced delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic.