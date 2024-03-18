Abd Karim: S’wak open to role in hosting Commonwealth Games

KUCHING (March 18): Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah is open to the idea of Sarawak playing a hosting role in the 2026 Commonwealth Games if the country can afford it.

The Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Minister would want for some of the sports to be held in the state if Malaysia so decide to host the games.

“It’s still being debated whether we are going to be host (the Commonwealth Games) or not. Personally, from the way I see it, if we can afford it, why not?

“But I would want to see some of the sports to be held in Sarawak because we are supposed to share all these events,” he told a press conference after officiating the What About Kuching (WAK) 2024 Call for Proposal Media Launch today.

The Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) had earlier revealed that it was considering hosting a ‘downsized’ Commonwealth Games in 2026. No hosting country has been announced for the multi-sports event after the state of Victoria in Australia abruptly pulled out as hosts in July last year, citing spiraling costs.

Meanwhile, Abdul Karim was pleased that the 2024 Le Tour de Langkawi (LTdL) will take place across 11 states including Sarawak from Sept 29 to Oct 6.

“They (federal Ministry of Youth and Sports) had a meeting in Kuala Lumpur this morning and it was announced that last two stages will be held in Sarawak.

“That should be the way. We should not be holding good event in Peninsular Malaysia only and leave the two states (Sarawak and Sabah) behind.

“Whether it’s going to be sports events or festivals, everything should be shared together,” he said.