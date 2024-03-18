All set to livestream matches from SLTA centre

KUCHING (March 18): Matches for the upcoming qualifying tournament of the 2024 International Tennis Federation (ITF) World Junior Team Competition Under-14 Asia/Oceania Final will be livestreamed for the first time on selected courts.

According to the Sarawak Lawn Tennis Association (SLTA) president Dato Patrick Liew, it is also the first time matches for a junior tennis tournament in Southeast Asia will be livestreamed to online viewers. Malaysia is the second country in Asia after Kazakhstan to take up the initiative to livestream the matches.

“It will be interesting that those who don’t have time to travel to Kuching or parents in Thailand or the Philippines can watch their children or other players play immediately,” Liew told reporters after chairing a meeting for captains of participating teams at SLTA centre, Jalan Crookshank here yesterday.

Matches at Court 6 and 8 will be livestreamed. A technical official, Osipov Slava, from the Asian Tennis Federation (ATF) will be assisting to ensure the smooth running of the livestreaming throughout the two-week tournament.

Live scoring system will also be implemented on all matches on eight courts at the SLTA centre.

The tournament will officially start from March 18 to 23 for the girl’s category and from March 25 to 30 for the boys.

The opening ceremony will be officiated by Sarawak Deputy Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Minister Dato Gerald Rentap Jabu this morning while a welcoming dinner will be held for the 32 participating teams on March 23.