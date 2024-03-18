Anwar urges Muslims to appreciate spirit of Ramadan, help the less fortunate

PUTRAJAYA (March 18): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has urged Muslims in the country to appreciate the spirit of Ramadan by strengthening self-discipline and helping the less fortunate.

Speaking at the Prime Minister’s Department monthly assembly here today, he said that in addition to elevating worship, Ramadan serves as a platform to reinforce and refine strengths, faith, morals and discipline.

“That’s why some scholars say that Ramadan addresses a wider ethical question and, of course, self-discipline, what (we) can eat, what we can’t eat, what we should but do not do.

“It should also prompt us to talk about matters related to Ramadan, encourage us to make increased efforts in charity and extend assistance to the less fortunate,” he said.

Anwar, who has just returned from a six-day official visit to Germany, said that embracing the Ramadan spirit in everyday life could lead to better management of national issues and showcase Malaysia’s success on the global stage. – Bernama

–MORE TO COME —