Appeals Court tells AGC to decide by September on representation of Zahid’s acquittal in foreign visa bribery case

PUTRAJAYA (March 18): The Court of Appeal today issued the Attorney-General Chamber (AGC) an ultimatum to decide on Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s representation for the AGC’s consideration to discontinue its appeal in the latter’s acquittal in the foreign visa system (VLN) contract case.

A three-member bench led by Court of Appeal judge Datuk Hadhariah Syed Ismail also allowed for today’s appeal hearing to be adjourned to another date following a request from Ahmad Zahid’s lawyers since the status of their representations to the AGC were still undecided.

“Whatever representations (made), the prosecution must provide an answer (on the new date),” Hadhariah said, after also taking into consideration the voluminous notes of proceedings and submissions filed in regard to the present appeal.

At the onset of the hearing, Ahmad Zahid’s counsel Datuk Hisyam Teh Poh Teik had informed and subsequently asked to be allowed an adjournment of today’s court proceedings following representations made, with the latest on February 7.

Ahmad Zahid had previously submitted similar representations calling for the prosecution to withdraw its appeal in January 2023.

“We understand that the representation is pending consideration.

“So, I think it is most fair and just for the Attorney General to carefully consider the representation made by the respondent,” Hisyam said.

Also appearing for Ahmad Zahid was lawyer Hamidi Mohd Noh who seconded Hisyam’s request for adjournment, citing additional time to be given for the defence to extensively study the submissions filed by the prosecution just last week.

AGC Trial and Appeals division head Datuk Mohd Dusuki Mokhtar who appeared for the prosecution, did not object to the defence’s request for adjournment.

Sitting with Hadhariah were Court of Appeal judges Datuk Azman Abdullah and Datuk SM Komathy Suppiah.

The court then fixed September 9 for hearing.

On September 23, 2022, the Shah Alam High Court acquitted and discharged Ahmad Zahid of all the charges after ruling that the prosecution had not made out a prima facie case against him. The prosecution then filed its notice of appeal to the Court of Appeal.

The Umno president pleaded not guilty to 33 counts of receiving bribes amounting to S$13.56 million from Ultra Kirana Sdn Bhd (UKSB) for himself as home minister to extend the contract of the company as the operator of a one-stop centre (OSC) service in China and the VLN system, as well as to maintain its contract with the home ministry to supply the VLN integrated system.

According to the charge sheet, Ahmad Zahid, who was former home minister, was alleged to have committed those offences at Seri Satria, Precinct 16, Putrajaya and Country Heights, Kajang, between October 2014 and March 2018.

This is Ahmad Zahid’s second case after he was granted a discharge not amounting to an acquittal by the Kuala Lumpur High Court on September 8, 2023.

In that case, Ahmad Zahid was accused of dishonestly misappropriating RM31 million from the charitable organisation Yayasan Akalbudi he founded. – Malay Mail