Company donates brushcutters, other items to Anglican mission centre

KAPIT (March 18): The Kapit Anglican Mission Centre (KAMC) here recently received a contribution in the form of two brushcutters, two knapsack sprayers, and a television from P&A Industrial Company.

Company owner Yong Shien Peng said the donation is part of P&A’s corporate social responsibility, adding he is happy to play his part in assisting KAMC.

Receiving the items was Revd Makos Mark Luna, who thanked Yong for his generosity.

KAMC has been operating from a rented house at Lorong Airport since November last year.

Among those present to witness the handover was KAMC follower Evelyn Biju.