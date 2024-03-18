CVLB S’wak mulls implementing GPS monitoring system on express buses

KUCHING (March 18): The Commercial Vehicle Licensing Board (CVLB) Sarawak is looking into the implementation of a GPS monitoring system on express buses in the state.

Its chairman Michael Kong said the primary objective of installing GPS systems was to monitor express buses and ensure their compliance with approved routes.

“This initiative aims to provide consistent and reliable bus services, particularly benefiting rural communities by ensuring they have regular access to transportation,” he said in a statement.

He said CVLB Sarawak is committed to drafting policies that not only improve the commercial vehicle industry but also prioritise the welfare of the public.

“This morning, I engaged in a productive session with representatives from the Sarawak Bus Transport Companies Association (SBTCA) regarding the proposed implementation of a GPS monitoring system on express buses.

“Such discussions are vital as they allow us to gather feedback and insights from relevant stakeholders, ensuring that our policies are effectively implemented,” he said.

He also said that during the meeting, a discussion on the implementation of the Interim Stage Bus Support Fund (ISBSF) was also brought up.

“Established to encourage bus usage as a viable mode of transportation, the ISBSF serves as a temporary solution to assist stop-and-go bus operators facing increased operating costs, especially on less profitable routes.

“Through this initiative, bus passengers will enjoy affordable fares, with rides priced at only RM1.

“However, despite the affordability, it is evident that many individuals still opt for private transport due to issues such as irregular schedules and frequent breakdowns of existing buses,” he said.

Kong said CVLB Sarawak remains committed to monitoring and implementing measures to enhance the bus transport system in Sarawak.

“Additionally, we will continue to assess and refine the ISBSF initiative to ensure that the people of Sarawak have access to affordable and reliable public transportation.

“As part of our commitment to providing accessible transport options, CVLB Sarawak has also decided against implementing a bus express fare hike during the upcoming Hari Raya season, unlike in Peninsular Malaysia where fares will see a 10 per cent increase,” he said.