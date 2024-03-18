Escalating KK Mart sock issue will divide country, hurt economy, says Bandar Kuching MP

KUCHING (March 18): Escalating the KK Mart ‘Allah’ sock controversy or making excessive threats against the convenience store chain is not productive and will only serve to divide the country as well as hurt the local economy, says Dr Kelvin Yii.

The Bandar Kuching MP said there are many other issues that require urgent attention, and all parties should work together and prioritise the economy and welfare of the people regardless of background.

“We need to find a way forward that is best for all parties, addressing the misunderstanding and sensitivities of all parties,” he said in a statement.

Dr Yii said he had spoken to the owner of KK Mart to get a better understanding of the controversy, and was told the matter was due to a misunderstanding with the supplier.

“The owner was not even aware the socks sent to his shops were designed that way. Upon realising the matter, he took immediate steps to rectify the matter including making a public apology,” he said.

KK Mart founder KK Chai was earlier reported saying that an inspection of the chain’s 800 outlets nationwide found only 14 pairs of socks in three stores had the word ‘Allah’ on them.

In issuing a public apology, he explained the socks were a consignment from a vendor, who has since been asked to give an explanation.

Meanwhile, in response to Umno Youth urging Muslims to boycott KK Mart outlets, Dr Yii said one should not be reactive to any issue; rather as young leaders, they must look at bringing mature politics and policies that integrate and promote social integration rather than threats that divide people.

“Let us take the opportunity during the Holy month of Ramadan to learn to find ways to build bridges between one another and strengthen our resolve to focus of the needs of the people and country,” he said.