Fadillah distributes bubur lambuk to Tupong residents

KUCHING (March 18): Some 500 packets of ‘bubur lambuk’ (savoury porridge) were distributed yesterday by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof to residents in six neighbourhoods under the Tupong constituency.

The Petra Jaya MP was joined by Tupong assemblyman Fazzrudin Abdul Rahman in handing over the contribution at Surau Al-Hidayah in Taman Sejoli, Petra Jaya.

The donated bubur lambuk packets were then distributed to residents in Taman Sejoli, Taman Heritage, Taman Long Seng, Taman Peaceful, Taman Muhibbah, and Taman Murni.

The distribution was a collaboration between the mosque, Enam Taman Kuching village security and development committee, Enam Taman Kuching neighbourhood watch committee, and the Taman Sejoli branch of Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu.