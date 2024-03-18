Fadillah: Energy Transition Ministry, S’wak govt to form joint committee

KUCHING (March 18): The Ministry of Energy Transition and Water Transformation (Petra) and Sarawak government will form a coordination committee to ensure the former’s programmes and projects planned in the state can be effectively implemented for the benefit of Sarawakians, said its minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

Fadillah, who is also Deputy Prime Minister, said this matter was agreed upon following a courtesy call by the ministry on Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg at Wisma Bapa Malaysia here today.

“A total of 46 projects were approved under the water sector in Sarawak through Petra, namely 33 continuation projects and 13 new projects costing a total of RM6.01 billion. The amount approved for implementation in 2024 is up to RM298 million.

“These approved projects include flood and coastal flooding protection, coastal erosion, estuary conservation, study for Integrated River Basin Management, sewage treatment plant development, treatment plant sludge, sewerage system development and upgrading of water treatment plants,” he said in a statement.

Fadillah said the federal government is always concerned and vigilant in ensuring sustainability in the implement of government projects to guarantee maximum impact on the people of Sarawak.

“Comprehensive and continuous monitoring is the main key to balanced national development, as desired by the prime minister through the Malaysia Madani concept,” he said.

Fadillah, who is also in charge of Sabah and Sarawak Affairs, had earlier chaired the coordination meeting at the Sarawak Drainage and Irrigation Department, revealed the statement.

He was also given a briefing regarding the design of Kuching city’s flood mitigation plan, so the benefits of the project can reach the targeted community effectively and accurately once implemented.

He also visited the Kuching Federal Complex to listen to a briefing on Sarawak projects implemented by federal agencies and departments.

Also present during the courtesy call were Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian; state Minister of Utilities and Telecommunications Dato Sri Julaihi Narawi; Sarawak State Secretary Datuk Amar Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki; Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department (Law, MA64 and State-Federal Relations) Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali; Petra secretary-general Datuk Mad Zaidi Mohd Karli; and ministry officials.