Family members should be aware of postpartum depression signs, says Women Minister

KUCHING (March 18): Family members must be aware of the signs or indications of postpartum depression in mothers.

In giving this reminder, federal Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri says one of the indicators of this condition is a sudden change in behaviour.

“We cannot take this matter lightly. The husband must be aware of the situation because we do not want it to affect other family members,” she said when asked to comment about a recent tragedy in Pasir Gudang, Johor, where an 18-month-old baby boy died after his mother slit his throat.

Nancy was met by reporters after attending an event at Borneo Cultures Museum here today.

Nancy pointed out that while postpartum depression was not a new thing, it would still be a worrisome subject if left unattended, posing danger to the mothers and their newborns.

“Although medication can help mothers to mitigate it, strong support from family members is far more important.

“The degree of depression may differ from one person to another; regardless, we still have to be very careful.

“This person (suffering from postpartum depression) cannot be left alone with the children as this can be dangerous. At that point, she may not have the capability to think in the right state of mind.

“That is why it is important for family members to be with the mother,” she added.

Asked whether her ministry had any plan to carry out a campaign to raise awareness of postpartum depression, Nancy said she preferred collaborative efforts, which she deemed as being more effective.

“We’ll see what kind of reminders that we can do. Nonetheless, we welcome initiatives that come from advocacy groups,” she added.

On Sunday, Malay Mail reported that a mother, 32, had been put on a seven-day remand by the Johor police to facilitate investigation into a case where she is said to have slashed her son’s throat, snapped a picture of the son in a pool of blood, and sent the picture to her husband via WhatsApp.

Investigation is being conducted under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.