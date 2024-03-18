Fire razes car parked at roadside in Kota Samarahan

KUCHING (March 18): A car parked at the roadside in Kampung Tambei, Kota Samarahan was completely destroyed in a fire last night.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement last night said the call on the incident was received at 8.45pm and firefighters from the Kota Samarahan fire station was despatched to the scene.

“Upon arrival at the scene, it was found that a car was totally destroyed. No victims were involved in the incident,” it added.

Bomba said the firefighters proceeded to put the fire under control before it was extinguished.

“After ensuring that the fire was fully extinguished, the case was then handed to the police for further action.”

Bomba said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.