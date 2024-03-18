Monday, March 18
Google Malaysia apologises for erroneous USD-MYR exchange rate

Google Malaysia has issued an apology for the erroneous US Dollar-Ringgit (USD-MYR) exchange rate published on its finance page. — AFP photo

KUALA LUMPUR (March 18): Google Malaysia has issued an apology for the erroneous US Dollar-Ringgit (USD-MYR) exchange rate published on its finance page.

“We immediately contacted the third party that provides USD-MYR exchange rate information to correct the error. The issue has now been resolved and we apologise for any confusion caused,” Google Malaysia posted on  X (formerly known as Twitter).

Google also went on to say that it provides currency exchange rates for informational purposes only.

“Please consult official sources such as the Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM)  website for making any financial decisions,” it said on the micro-blogging site.

Google published an inaccurate exchange rate on March 15, 2024. This was the second incident in which Google published inaccurate USD/MYR exchange rate data in 2024. This first was on Feb 6. – Bernama

