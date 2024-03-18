Health Office: Banned chocolate product not being sold in Sibu

SIBU (March 18): The Sibu Divisional Health Office (DHO) has not detected any Slymchoco or Slymochoco chocolate product being sold openly in the market here so far after its sale and use have been banned by the Health Ministry.

The DHO said the monitoring process is ongoing and necessary action will be taken if the product is found here.

“So far, we have not detected any (Slymchoco or Slymochoco chocolate product being) sold openly. We are still monitoring and will take action if (the product is) found,” it said today.

On March 16, the Health Ministry in a statement said it had banned the use and sale of Slymchoco or Slymochoco chocolate product after the product was found to contain scheduled poison, Sibutramine, a chemical compound that acts as an appetite suppressant.

In this regard, the Health Ministry reminded offline and online traders to stop selling the product immediately and contact the nearest District Health Office.

The Health Ministry had also instructed all advertising media, including on e-commerce and social media platforms, to cease advertising the banned food product.

“Members of the public must stop taking the product immediately and seek advice and treatment from health professionals,” it said, advising consumers to exercise caution and prudence when purchasing food products that may be adulterated with prohibited substances.

MOH had stated that based on data from an international study known as ‘Sibutramine on Cardiovascular Outcome Study (SCOUT)’, Sibutramine has been found to increase cardiovascular risks such as heart attacks and strokes in obese patients.

In addition, the Health Ministry said under Section 13 of the Food Act 1983, it is an offence for any parties to prepare or sell food products containing poisonous and harmful substances, which is liable to a fine of up to RM100,000 or a jail term of up to 10 years or both.