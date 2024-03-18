Husband, wife hurt in head-on crash with pickup truck in Niah

MIRI (March 18): A married couple sustained minor injuries in a head-on collision involving their car and a pickup truck along Jalan Sepupok, Niah yesterday.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said it was informed of the incident at 2pm and deployed a team from the Batu Niah fire station to the scene, located about 9km away.

“Upon their arrival, rescuers found the couple was having difficulties exiting their damaged car.

“They were not trapped inside, and were carefully helped out of the car Bomba personnel,” said the department in a statement.

It added the couple was sent to the Batu Niah Health Clinic for treatment.

The pickup truck driver was not injured in the collision.