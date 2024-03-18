ITF World Junior Team girls qualifier sees competitors from 16 countries in Kuching

KUCHING (March 18): The 2024 International Tennis Federation (ITF) World Junior Team Competition Under-14 Asia/Oceania Final Qualifying tournament is officially underway for the girls category at the Sarawak Lawn Tennis Association (SLTA) centre here.

The competitors in the girls category are from Australia, China, Chinese Taipei, Hong Kong China, India, Iran, Japan, Kazakhstan, South Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, Singapore, Thailand, Uzbekistan, Indonesia, and Nepal.

Speaking at the opening ceremony today, Deputy Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Minister Datuk Gerald Rentap Jabu said the state government is always supportive of international sports tournaments in Sarawak.

“It is your commitment to come here today and hopefully when you trace back your achievements one day, please remember that Kuching was once your playground that you came here,” he said.

Rentap said the state government is now upgrading sports facilities across the state, including those at the SLTA centre, in preparation for the 21st Malaysia Games (Sukma) in August.

The deputy minister also wished all international players and their supporting teams a pleasant stay in Kuching, suggesting they visit various attractions such as the Borneo Cultures Museum.

Matches for the girls category will take place until March 23 while the boys category will be from March 25-30.