Kapit boating mishap victims’ families receive donations from society

KAPIT (March 18): The Kapit Che Quan Khor Moral Uplifting Society recently donated a total of RM3,500 to the families of two fatal victims of the recent boating incident here.

Society vice-chair Tien Li Cho handed over RM2,500 to Anis Nur, the widow of Cpl Iskandar Ibrahim at the Kapit police quarters, while society chairman Kapitan Kong Cheak handed over RM1,000 to the family of boat driver Jack Balan.

Kong said the donations collected from society members would hopefully assist with funeral expenses.

He sympathised with the families and said he hoped they would remain strong.

Iskandar and Jack were among four fatalities when a fibre boat sank on March 7 after it was hit by a whirlpool near SK Lepong Baleh.

The other two fatal victims were Sgt Jonathan Lambet and Emerson John Nain.

The sole survivor was passenger Moses Ngui, who was saved by a passing boat driver and passenger.