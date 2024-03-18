King presents instruments of appointment to five judges

KUALA LUMPUR (March 18): His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia today presented the instruments of appointment to five judges in a ceremony at Istana Negara here.

The ceremony, which took place at Bilik Singgahsana Kecil, began with the presentation of the instruments of appointment to Federal Court judges Datuk Hanipah Farikullah and Datuk Vazeer Alam Mydin Meera.

Also receiving their instruments of appointment were three High Court judges, namely Su Tiang Joo, Alexander Siew How Wai and Amelati Parnell.

Hanipah and Vazeer Alam previously served as the judges of the Court of Appeal, while the other three judges were judicial commissioners.

Chief Justice Tun Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat and Court of Appeal president Tan Sri Datuk Amar Abang Iskandar Abang Hashim witnessed the ceremony.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said and Attorney-General Datuk Ahmad Terrirudin Mohd Salleh were also in attendance. – Bernama