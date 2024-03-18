Man in Kuching jailed three months, fined for stealing tablet

KUCHING (March 18): A man was sentenced to three months in prison and fined RM1,000 in default another month in jail after he pleaded guilty in the Magistrates’ Court here today to stealing a tablet.

Liew Choi Poh, 22, made the plea after the charge under Section 380 of the Penal Code was read to him before magistrate Zubaidah Sharkawi.

The Section provides for imprisonment that may extend to 10 years and a fine upon conviction.

Liew committed the offence at a premises in Jalan Bayor Bukit at around 3pm on Jan 25, 2024.

Based on the facts of the case, the owner of the tablet discovered the device missing and proceeded to track its location to an eatery in Jalan Bayor Bukit, where he spotted two men behaving in a suspicious manner.

Believing the pair was in possession of the tablet, the owner questioned them but neither admitted to having it.

At this point, the owner lifted up the shirt of one of the men and found the tablet concealed underneath.

After confirming the device was his, the owner lodged a police report which led to Liew’s arrest. The accomplice, however, managed to escape.

The case was prosecuted by Insp Nur Shafiqa Nyaie Ilin, while Liew was not represented by counsel.