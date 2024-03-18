Mayor: Stutong Market Ramadan Bazaar a melting pot of cultures

KUCHING (March 18): The Ramadan Bazaar has become a melting pot of cultures where everyone, regardless of race or religion, throng to enjoy the diverse selection of food, says Kuching South mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng.

Wee, who distributed the ‘bubur lambuk’ at an event organised by the Kuching South City Council (MBKS) at the Stutong Market Ramadan Bazaar here on Saturday, was pleased to see the diverse crowd of people.

“As we all know, the majority in the Stutong area is mostly Chinese, and here at the Ramadan Bazaar, you can see a mixed crowd of not only the Chinese, but also those of other races and religion,” he said.

“When you come here, you’ll find the Malay traders selling ‘halal’ chicken dumplings (Chicken Chang) and the ‘ang ku kueh’- a Chinese traditional pastry with soft, sticky glutinous rice flour and sweet central filling.

“Such a gastronomy culture exchange will bind us all together, and I believe the Chinese here will want to learn more about the Malay cuisine,” he said, adding that the cross-cultural practice embodies the Sarawakians’ strength in unity.

“The unity that we have here ought not to be taken for granted, thus, whoever tries to split us should not call himself or herself as a Sarawakian,” he said.