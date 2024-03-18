More machines to upcycle glass waste in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Mar 18): Carlsberg Malaysia celebrated the first anniversary of Project CarlsBot, a glass recycling and community empowerment programme, with the installation of CarlsBot machines at two additional sites – Kg Madsiang in Penampang and Shangri-La Rasa Ria in Tuaran, in addition to its first site at Tanjung Aru Marine Ecosystem (TAME), Kota Kinabalu.

These are significant strides in empowering Sabahan communities to upcycle glass waste since the end of 2022, minimising the environmental footprint with 22,000kg of glass waste collected and crushed, diverting from landfills.

In recognition of the Global Recycling Day, Carlsberg Malaysia reaffirmed its commitment to achieving

ZERO Packaging Waste, not only through its Project CarlsBot that seeks to address the glass waste in East Malaysia, but also achieving a 90% collection and recycling rate for its bottles and cans by 2030.

As at end 2023, the brewer achieved 94% collection and recycling rate of returnable bottles in Peninsular Malaysia, compared to 92% in 2022.

Carlsberg Malaysia’s Managing Director Stefano Clini, expressed gratitude for support from several

stakeholders, stating, “Project CarlsBot, our flagship community engagement programme aimed at tackling packaging waste, is a collective effort with Sabahans, for Sabahans. With the support of NGO Ripple Sabah and local Sabahan communities, we are proud to advance our sustainability programme – Together towards ZERO and Beyond (TTZAB), a step closer to our net zero carbon emission targets throughout our entire value chain by 2040.”

“We are humbled by the positive impact that Project CarlsBot has on over 1,700 members of the community, including participants in the glass recycling workshops, visitors to TAME who learned

about responsible waste management practices, as well as the several retirees, students, and unemployed youths who received income through the Project,” Clini added.

Designed by a local Sabahan inventor, CarlsBot machines are capable of pulverising a staggering 600kg of glass bottles per hour. This innovation has not only enabled the recycling of glass waste but also transformed it into valuable resources such as cullets, coarse sand, and fine sand, facilitating various applications including furniture, garden pavers and the creation of unique handicrafts.

“Ripple Sabah is proud to provide a localised glass bottle recycling ecosystem which helps the local community. We are encouraged that CarlsBot is hitting key milestones and hope to keep garnering

support from all stakeholders. With continued funding from Carlsberg Malaysia, we are encouraged to further expand our impact and contribute to a sustainable future for Sabah and beyond,” said Jenifer

Lasimbang, chairperson of Ripple Sabah.

“Project CarlsBot signifies a crucial step towards responsible tourism and aligns with our shared values. Through CarlsBot, we hope to create a positive impact and a sustainable legacy for the community in Tuaran,” commented Alex Phuah, Resident Manager of Shangri-La Rasa Ria.

These partnerships with the Sabahan communities underscore the brewer’s focus on the UN Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 17 – Partnership for the Goals, 12 – Responsible Consumption and Production as well as UN SDG 8 – Decent Work and Economic Growth.

Project CarlsBot’s efforts in environmental conservation and community engagement have yielded tangible results, underscoring its role as a catalyst for positive change in Sabah. As Carlsberg Malaysia

continues to Brew for a Better Today and Tomorrow, Project CarlsBot stands as a testament to the

power of collaboration and innovation in driving meaningful impact.

To learn more about CarlsBot, visit https://www.facebook.com/CarlsBot for more details.