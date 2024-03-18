New manifesto not promising ‘the moon or stars’ – Bung

KOTA KINABALU (Mar 18): Barisan Nasional (BN) Sabah is drafting a new manifesto to win back the people’s support in the 17th state election which will be called before September next year.

Its chairman, Datuk Seri Panglima Bung Moktar Radin, said Sabah BN secretary Datuk Jafry Arifin will head a committee to discuss and draft a practical and realistic manifesto for the people of Sabah.

“Our focus is on improving the state in terms of basic infrastructure development that needs immediate attention.

“We also want to focus on improving the state’s economy to overcome unemployment and poverty,” he said after chairing the BN Sabah supreme council meeting at the Umno building here on Sunday.

Also present were Sabah BN deputy chairman Datuk Seri Panglima Abdul Rahman Dahlan, Jafry, Sabah BN treasurer Datuk Seri Panglima Salleh and heads and representatives from MIC, MCA and PBRS.

Bung, who is also Sabah Umno chief, said the underlying thrust of the manifesto would be wooing young voters.

“We are not going to promise the moon and the stars. Our manifesto will be realistic and practical and can be delivered on, unlike grand promises made by other parties,” he said, adding that such promises have yet to be fulfilled.

He said the manifesto must be prepared early to face any possibility of an early elections.

Bung, who is also a member of the Umno Supreme Council, handed over appointment letters to 25 BN coordinating chairpersons in each parliamentary constituency.

According to him, the appointment aims to coordinate BN in each area where the coordinating chairmen can call the leaders of their respective parties to sit down and discuss strategies, discuss the direction and organise the machinery to deal with the elections where there are 73 seats to be contested.

“I hope that those appointed will strengthen Barisan’s position in their respective areas, especially to face the coming election,” he added.

Meanwhile, Bung Moktar expressed condolences to the family of the late Nur Adika Bujang, a Bernama correspondent in Sandakan.

The Kinabatangan member of parliament said he found out about Nur Adika’s demise from the WhatsApp message shared by his friends in Sandakan on Sunday.

“I am shocked to receive this sad news. Nur Adika was dedicated and committed in her job as a journalist and had often attended events that I launched, especially in Sandakan and Kinabatangan. She was friendly and constantly asked questions during press conferences,” he said.

Nur Adika, 45, hailed from Petagas and had been working with Bernama for nearly 20 years. She was appointed as the Sandakan correspondent on January 1, 2009.