OCBC Bank contributes financial aid to upgrade SK Binyu’s school hall

KUCHING (March 18): OCBC Bank (Malaysia) Bhd (OCBC Bank) contributed financial aid to SK Binyu Padawan to upgrade their school hall, providing the pupils and teachers a more conducive environment to execute their academic and curricular activities.

OCBC Bank Kuching branch donated RM39,520 for the upgrading project after the school, which was built in 1967, approached the bank last year.

The school hall meant for assembly and sports-related activities then underwent a two-month transformation.

The hall is now equipped with proper floor tiles and metal roofing, which is a lot safer for the pupils and teachers, said a press release on Saturday (March 16).

According to the school’s Parents Teachers Association (PTA) president Abdul Shukur Mohd Jusa, the school hall now has sufficient space to accommodate the pupils during school activities and morning assemblies.

“It is nice to see our spanking new hall. We are thankful for OCBC Bank’s generosity and the help of Rotary Club of Kuching as well for coming to our aid. With the assistance of Wan Hui Renovation Company, the upgrades made to the school hall were done swiftly. We are certain this will go a long way towards the ongoing development of our students,” said Abdul Shukur.

Speaking on behalf of OCBC Bank, its Kuching branch senior manager Jessie Lim said the bank engages with communities it is involved in by venturing beyond its banking products and services to meet the social needs of the people as well.

“A comfortable and well-equipped study environment is vital to a student’s academic success. We are hopeful the upgrades will make learning more conducive for them. We are grateful to Rotary Club of Kuching for having shared this request from the school to us.

“I would also like to thank my colleagues who volunteered in conducting a financial literacy session for the students as well so they can better understand wealth management from an early age,” she said.

She added that as a bank with more than 90 years of enabling people and communities to realise their aspirations, OCBC Bank will continue to assist the locals, small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and businesses to build a more sustainable future.

Earlier, OCBC Kuching staff collected donations amounting to RM2,000 from among themselves to provide stationery to all the 86 pupils.

They also provided school bags to 42 pupils under the Rancangan Makanan Tambahan (RMT) programme, which is meant for rural primary school pupils from low-income groups so they can have meals during their recess daily.