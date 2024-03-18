Over RM100,000 in federal funding approved to subsidise taska fees in S’wak, says minister

KUCHING (March 18): The federal Women, Family and Community Development Ministry (KPWKM) has approved a total of RM116,220 meant to subsidise the fees at ‘taska’ (childcare centres) in Sarawak for this year.

According to the minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri, this should benefit 54 children placed at 27 Taska registered under her ministry.

“The KPWKM welcomes parents or guardians to send their children to any registered taska, and they would benefit from the childcare fee subsidy,” she said in her speech for the handing-over of the childcare fee subsidies to taska operators at the Borneo Cultures Museum here today.

On the nationwide level, Nancy said last year, the ministry spent RM2.8 million for this purpose, benefitting a total of 1,383 children placed at taska throughout the country.

In 2022, a total of RM3 million was allocated for the fee subsidy, meant to benefit 1,483 taska children nationwide, while in 2021, the amount was RM3.2 million meant for 1,530 taska children across the country, said the federal minister.

On Taska Komuniti (Taskom) incentive, Nancy said for this year, the ministry had approved an allocation of RM8,640 to subsidise the childcare fee at these community childcare centres in Sarawak.