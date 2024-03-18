PKR division chiefs want Sabah liaison chairman Sangkar Rasam to step down

KOTA KINABALU (March 18): Fifteen Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) division chiefs have called for the removal of the party’s state liaison chairman Datuk Dr Sangkar Rasam.

Spokesperson for the group, Sazalye Donol Abdullah, said the 15 division chiefs included Datuk Mustapha Sakmud (Kota Belud), Datuk Christina Liew (Kota Kinabalu), and Peto Galim (Sepanggar).

The others are Sazalye himself (Kota Marudu), Razeef Rakimin (Tuaran), Raymond Ahuar (Pensiangan), Wendey Agong (Sipitang), Dikin Musah (Beaufort), Basran Omar (Beluran), Azmi Tambuyong (Kinabatangan), Roslee Malek (Papar), Awang Chuchu (Kimanis), Roslan Sapar (Kalabakan), Aris Remigus (Batu Sapi), and Amin Mem (Semporna).

Eleven of them were present at a press conference today, with Mustapha, Liew, Peto, and Amin absent.

According to Sazalye, all 15 have signed statutory declarations stating they rejected Sangkar’s leadership and the documents have been submitted to PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for further action.

“The statutory declarations were signed in the middle of last year but we only handed it over to Anwar’s political secretary at the end of the year.

“We believe that Anwar is aware of the matter and we hope he will listen to our request,” he said.

When asked why it took so long for the group to make public their call for Sangkar’s removal, Sazalye said it was because they had hoped that the former would resign on his own accord.

“He was appointed as PKR Sabah liaison chairman in August 2022 but he failed to conduct any programmes to strengthen the party … no strategic training, leadership training, public speaking training, or even training for the election.

“All he did was to organise ‘makan-makan’ to welcome PKR central leaders when they visited Sabah. He is also not well known among party members and does not command the majority trust from the party’s grassroots.

“His failure has also resulted in other parties in Pakatan Harapan and the Unity Government looking down on PKR,” he claimed.

Sazalye said at a state PKR leadership council meeting on Sunday, the discontented branch leaders had voiced their feelings to Sangkar and requested that he step down as the state liaison chairman.

However Sangkar declined, leading the 15 of them to walk out of the meeting.

Sazalye added that they have submitted the name of the person they feel is the best candidate to replace Sangkar to PKR’s central leadership but declined to reveal the name to the media.

“All I can say that the individual is a Yang Berhormat (elected representative),” he said and also declined to reveal whether the individual is a male or female.

On whether the person was Mustapha, Sazalye replied that the possibility cannot be ruled out as there are three elected representatives in the group.

“We need a leader who can collaborate with other leaders in the state otherwise PKR Sabah will be left out from being part of the state’s progress and development. We also want the matter to be resolved as soon as possible because we need to prepare for the coming state election,” he stressed.

“The final decision is in the hands of PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar. We unanimously call on Datuk Seri Anwar to resolve this issue by replacing Sangkar for the sake of PKR Sabah.”

On potential conflicts with Anwar’s decisions, Sazalye said their actions were not intended to challenge the president’s authority but to ensure the party’s welfare.

He was also asked about speculation that former Sabah chief minister Tan Sri Musa Aman or former foreign minister Tan Sri Anifah Aman would be appointed PKR Sabah liaison chairman.

“That is speculation but we would not oppose any choice made by the party president,” Sazalye said, adding that PKR Sabah has 26 divisions, including Labuan Federal Territory.