PM Anwar: Malaysia welcomes beneficial investments, not favouring any country

PUTRAJAYA (March 18): The government will continue to encourage investments that benefit Malaysia without interfering in the geopolitics of any country, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Although aware of the strained relations between two major powers, namely China and the United States, he said Malaysia is not interested in favouring either side.

“Only a few issues have been highlighted, such as the Palestine and China issues, because many Western countries are somewhat suspicious about why we seem to be aligning with China. My response is simple, we are a small country, we want to develop, and we prioritise the well-being of our people.

“The cumulative investment from the US is still number one and we have no problem with investors from the US, we welcome them warmly,” he said when addressing the monthly assembly of the Prime Minister’s Department here today.

Malaysia also does not want to stir up issues with China and even though there may be slight differences in opinion, such matters are discussed amicably, he added.

“So when I’m asked about the issue of Chinaphobia or Sinophobia, my response is that there is no reason for hostility and being anti-anyone,” he said.

Anwar added that although Malaysia may have differing opinions regarding the US stance on the Israel-Palestine conflict or the violence and injustices perpetrated by Zionist Israel on Palestinian land, particularly in Gaza, these issues are voiced clearly.

“It’s not that I choose to make harsh statements against others; I prefer to focus on correcting our country’s economy, and structure, as well as elevating our nation’s dignity.

“However, when innocent children, babies, women, and people are destroyed every day, when facing President Joe Biden, of course, I gather the strength to express my stance.

“I said I didn’t raise the issue of him recognising Israel, or supporting Israel; I said stop this oppression and killing immediately,” he said. – Bernama