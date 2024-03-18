Sumbangsih 2024 prepares 12,000 food packs for security, enforcement staff on duty during Raya

KUCHING (March 18): The annual Sumbangsih programme, carried out by the Women and Family Department Sarawak (JWKS), will have a total of 12,000 food packs arranged for distribution to the security and enforcement personnel on duty during this Hari Raya Aidilfitri season.

For Sumbangsih Raya 2024, it involves 11 recipient agencies: Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM), Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA), Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), Prisons Department, Immigration Department, Royal Malaysian Customs Department, Road Transport Department (JPJ), Civil Defence Force (APM), Volunteer Corps Department (Rela), and Sarawak Security and Enforcement Unit (UKPS).

“This year marks the 34th year of the Sumbangsih Raya programme, initiated by the former Women’s Bureau – now known as the Women and Family Department Sarawak.

“This programme is meant to express Sarawak government’s concern, appreciation, and gratitude to the security and enforcement personnel on duty during Hari Raya Aidilfitri season,” Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah told reporters when met during the Sumbangsih Raya 2024 programme at Wisma Wanita here today.

She was accompanied by her two deputies, Datuk Rosey Yunus and Datuk Mohammad Razi Sitam, as well as JWKS director Salmah Jobeli.

For this year’s Sumbangsih contribution, each pack consists of ‘serunding daging’ (traditional beef floss), fruit cake, ‘Kacang Botak’ (peanut snack), as well as three-in-one instant coffee and tea mix packets.

Adding on, Fatimah said the symbolic handing-over ceremony of the Sumbangsih Raya 2024 packs would take place at Wisma Bapa Malaysia here tomorrow (March 20), where Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg would officiate at the event.

According to Fatimah, visits to the recipient agencies could not be carried out due to certain circumstances.