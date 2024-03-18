SUPP veteran ‘puzzled’ by JPA requirement for medical grads’ hospital placements

SIBU (March 18): The situation where applications by medical graduates for placements in hospitals must go through the Public Services Department (JPA) is ‘puzzling’.

In voicing this out, Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Dudong branch advisor Datuk Dr Soon Choon Teck says the local hospitals surely know best when it comes to their manpower needs.

In this regard, the party’s veteran says this scenario indicates the importance for the autonomy in healthcare and education matters to be returned to Sarawak.

In exemplifying the situation, Dr Soon recounts his own experience.

“After returning from Australia in 1972, I applied to work as a medical officer in Sarawak, and my application was approved by the state director of medical services at that time.

“Later, when I said I wanted to work in Sibu, straight away, I got posted to the Lau King Howe Hospital in Sibu, without having to go through Kuala Lumpur (for approval) or anything – this is what you call the ‘autonomy in healthcare’.

“I think this is what our Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and (SUPP president) Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian, have been highlighting.

“I think having the autonomy in healthcare and education is very important for Sarawak.

“Why need to go to Kuala Lumpur? What does JPA know about us (in Sarawak)?

“Our local people know better about the placements of doctors; where we need doctors and where to place them – that is the most important thing,” he said when met at his 81st birthday celebration, jointly hosted by SUPP Dudong and SUPP Sibu Jaya branches at a restaurant here last Saturday.

Adding on, Dr Soon also spoke about parents’ complaints of their children having to wait for six to nine months to do housemanship.

“Such a waiting time does not make sense.

“So, I hope that Sarawak would get back its autonomy in healthcare and education.”

Dr Soon’s sharing of his personal experience came about after the speech delivered by SUPP Dudong chairman Wong Ching Yong, in which he (Wong) talked about the medical management specialists calling for the serious shortage of housemen and medical officers in Sarawak to be addressed urgently.

Among the specialists’ suggestions were for JPA to not be involved in the management of human resources in hospitals, as such autonomy ought to be given to the board of management of the local hospitals, who would know best their manpower needs.

“In countries like Australia, UK, New Zealand and Singapore, all the power of ‘hiring and firing’ is in the authority of their respective boards of hospital management.

“Let the autonomy of human resources be given to the boards of management of the local hospitals,” said Wong in his speech.

Adding on, Wong spoke about of a letter from the Health Ministry’s director-general Datuk Dr Muhammad Radzi Abu Hassan, in January this year, to all state Health Department directors in that country, informing that applications from graduate medical officers for hospital placements must go through JPA.

“To me, this policy is most alarming and ‘most annoying’, especially for Sarawak, where there is a serious shortage of housemen and medical officers.”

Wong also said the letter highlighted the decline in the number of medical graduates entering housemanship.

“According to the information in the letter, the number of medical graduates entering housemanship was 6,136 in 2019, before declining to 5,113 in 2020, 3,245 in 2022, and 3,271 last year.

“(The JPA is) inefficient, bureaucratic and has no understanding about the work given to it, and is extremely insensitive to all requests.

“Thus, many parents are frustrated, asking why their children must go through JPA and wait for six to nine months to do housemanship.

“According to these parents, between this period of six and nine months, the young doctors had gone out to work as e-hailing and food delivery drivers, or as health advisors or salesmen in medical shops.

“Eventually, many lost interest in medicine and healthcare,” claimed Wong.