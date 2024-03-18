S’wak Customs Dept scores major drug bust, seizes RM1.5 mln worth of drugs

KUCHING (March 18): The Sarawak Customs Department scored a major success after it seized 46 kilogrammes of methamphetamine worth RM1.5 million in a raid earlier this month.

Its director Norizan Yahya said the raid was conducted on March 6 at a house in Matang here.

“During the operation, the raiding team detained a local man in his late 20s, believed to be a member of a drug syndicate.

“Thorough investigation on the premises led to the discovery of 45 tea packets containing crystals believed to be methamphetamine. All packets were found inside four packs of used bundle clothes placed in the living room,” he said in a press conference at Wisma Kastam, Jalan Tun Abdul Rahman Yaakub in Petra Jaya here today.

He said early investigation revealed the suspect was a member of a drug syndicate in charge of distributing and delivering the drugs to customers in Kuching.

Norizan said the Magistrates’ Court here had issued a remand on the suspect for seven days starting March 7 for further investigation.

“The Sarawak Customs Department, through our Narcotics Division, has been mobilised to track several more individuals believed to be involved with the syndicate,” he added.

He said based on sources, the syndicate is believed to have started several months ago and their modus operandi was to bring in drugs from the Peninsula which have been wrapped alongside bundle clothes to prevent detection.

The case is being investigated under Section 39B(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which provides for hanging, life imprisonment and caning if convicted.