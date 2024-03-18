Teen who provoked road users in Petra Jaya surrenders to cops, under two-day remand

KUCHING (March 18): A teenage boy who allegedly provoked road users at Jalan Demak, Petra Jaya here on March 14 has surrendered himself to police.

Kuching police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah said the 18-year-old suspect surrendered himself at the district police Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department on Saturday.

“The suspect was arrested under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, and his motorcycle was also seized,” he said in a statement.

The suspect has been placed under remand for two days until tomorrow.

Ahsmon said checks found that the suspect did not have prior criminal records.

Urine tests also found the teenager negative for drugs, he added.

In a previous statement, Ahsmon said last Thursday at around 5.20pm the suspect allegedly provoked other road users near a mall at Jalan Demak in Petra Jaya.

A video of the incident went viral on Facebook.