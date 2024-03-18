Uggah likens online scam to ‘Taju Remaong’, Iban’s mystical tiger’s bait

KUCHING (March 18): Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas has likened the online scam to the Iban’s legend of the deadly ‘Taju Remaong’ or the mystical tiger’s bait.

He used the legend to convey his concern over the growing number of people becoming victims to online scammers in the state.

According to the legend, the ‘Remaong’ or mystical tiger, in seeking his victims, would bait them with fruits or other food in the jungle.

“Whoever picked them up or ate them, he or she is doomed. The tiger will come for him or her, and death is inevitable.

“The online scam call is the same. The baits are promises of big monetary rewards, but in the end, the victim will lose everything,” he said in his meeting with Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Mancha Ata today.

The online scam issue was among the issues that Uggah had raised during the courtesy call by Mancha at the Wisma Bapa Malaysia here today.

Uggah also said that in order to avoid becoming the victims, the people should not fall easily to the promises of great rewards made in any of such calls.

On another matter, Uggah congratulated the police for their commitment, loyalty, and sacrifices in keeping Sarawak very safe for all.

“The tasks and responsibilities are very challenging given its sheer size and the long land or sea borders. But you all have been doing a very good job,” he said.

Mancha was accompanied by five of his senior officers during the courtesy call. They briefed Uggah on the latest security and crime situations in the state.

Later, Uggah also received a courtesy call from Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Sarawak region director Fenny Nuli.

The Sri Aman-born lady, who was recently appointed to the post, was formerly the Malaysian Ambassador to Peru.