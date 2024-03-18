UPM Bintulu volunteers upgrade pipelines for Telang Usan community

BINTULU (March 18): Twenty-seven volunteers from Universiti Putra Malaysia Bintulu Campus (UPMKB) recently participated in a ‘gotong-royong’ project to build a clean water supply channel in the Telang Usan state constituency.

UPMKB campus director Prof Dr Shahrul Razid Sarbini said the six-day community project from March 6 to 11 was a community service of UPMKB to help the community of Telang Usan.

“The community’s current water pipeline is in a dilapidated state so this initiative is to provide them with a clean water supply,” he said.

He added that this project was also an initiative of Putra UPMKB to enable students to be more aware and attentive towards community issues.

The volunteers were divided into two groups who executed their tasks at Kampung Long Suling and Kampung Long Watt.

Faculty of Humanities, Management and Science senior lecturer Dr Adrian Daud, who was also project leade,r led a group of 13 student volunteers to Kampung Long Suling, while Dr Faizul Nizar escorted 12 other student volunteers to Kampung Long Watt.

Apart from the UPMKB volunteers, the programme was also an initiative of Miri Resident’s Office, Telang Usan Community Service Centre, Kuala Lumpur International Youth Centre Foundation, Malaysian Humanitarian Movement Association, Humanitarian Development Foundation, and the Kampung Long Suling and Long Watt village security and development committees.

The project incorporated the core elements of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), namely SDG6 (Water and Sanitation), and SDG16 (Strong Institution).

“Through this project, the student volunteers can know the importance of volunteering to help a community develop towards a better direction,” said Shahrul.

He hoped the effort would be a driving force for the involvement of other stakeholders in the development of a new pipeline system in rural areas.