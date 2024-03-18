Woman among 8 arrested in Mukah for illegal gambling

MUKAH (March 18): Police have arrested eight people on suspicion of engaging in illegal gambling at the upper floor of a premises here at around 4pm yesterday.

Mukah police chief DSP Muhamad Rizal Alias in a statement said the suspects, aged between 43 and 64, were detained during an operation conducted by a team from the district police’s Criminal Investigation Division.

“Two men and a woman who were playing mahjong at a table and five other men who were watching the game were arrested and taken to the Mukah district police headquarters for further action,” he said in a statement.

He added that police also seized cash totalling RM2,342, as well as mahjong tiles, a dice, two tables, and eight chairs.

Rizal said the case is being investigated under Section 6(1) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953, which provides for a fine of up to RM5,000, or an imprisonment for up to six months, or both, upon conviction.