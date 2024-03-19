16 areas in Papar receive clean water supply

KOTA KINABALU (March 19): Sixteen areas in Papar received clean water supply on Monday as the district continued to face the drought disaster.

District Disaster Management Committee chairman Mohd Fuad Abdullah said the operation involved assets and logistics from eight departments and agencies.

“The operation of delivering clean water supply is carried out in 16 areas according to schedule, namely Benoni Apartment, Maahad Tahfiz Kg Sungai Padang, Kg Santing Pengalat Besar, SJKC Sen Ming, Kg Baun Sumbiling, Kg Kuala State Religious School, Kg Kuala Clinic Quarters, Kg Danau Kinarut, Kg Kelanahan, Holy Rosary Church, SK Pantai Manis, Kg Bundusan, SK Sacret Heart Biau, Kg Baru Kelatuan, Sinar Kasih Kindergarten St Patrick Kinuta and Limbahau Church,” he said.

After the bush fire in Kg Gusi Kinarut on Sunday, Mohd Fuad said three more cases were recorded at Bukit Limputong Chinese Cemetery, Kg Benoni Jalan Langkawit and Kg Nagapas Electric Power Station.

To increase public awareness on the prohibition of open burning, the Sabah State Information Department, especially the Papar District Information Office, on Monday implemented Info On Wheels (IOW) at Kg Tengah Kinarut, Kinarut Town, Housing Park Pantai Lok Kawi, Pantai Lok Kawi Town and Kinarut Palm Square Town.

Meanwhile, 84.90 hectares of rice paddy area were affected by the drought involving 93 rice farmers.

The Agriculture Department is still conducting census.