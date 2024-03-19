Allegations against me unfounded, says PKR Sabah liaison chairman

KOTA KINABALU (March 19): Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Sabah liaison chairman Datuk Dr Sangkar Rasam has refuted allegations made by the party’s Kota Marudu division chief Sazalye Donol Abdullah on his leadership.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Sangkar said, “I would like to affirm that he has made unfounded allegations that do not reflect the true sentiments of the grassroots of PKR Sabah.

“He has maliciously accused me of not organizing any leadership empowerment programs since being appointed as the State chairman in 2022. This is completely untrue because over the past year, the party programs I have organized have been attended by members from all corners of Sabah and have often been graced by representatives of the Prime Minister’s Office itself,” said Sangkar.

Singkat added that Sazalye’s accusations not only caused embarrassment to PKR but also hindered the party’s efforts in preparing for the upcoming Sabah state elections.

“We must remain united in focusing on the development agenda and the welfare of the people of Sabah, rather than engaging in internal upheaval that only wastes the time of those who sincerely work for the party.

“I want to emphasize that I will continue to fulfill the mandate given to me by Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, with full responsibility and integrity.

Therefore, I will not waver from my duty to ensure that PKR continues to serve for the progress and welfare of Sabah,” said Sangkar.

According to him, internal issues within the leadership of PKR Sabah are not new and resignations from leadership positions without any issues of public concern will not prevent such issues from recurring.

He pointed out that the party machinery is now in a state of readiness to face the upcoming state elections.

“I am committed to ensuring that my leadership as PKR Sabah liaison chairman will garner additional victories in the State Legislative Assembly seats for the party to maintain its crucial role in steering the state government.

“Therefore, I call upon all parties to prioritize the interests of the people over the personal interests of certain individuals so that we can continue to cooperate in strengthening the integrity of PKR Sabah,” he stressed.

On Monday, Sazalye, speaking on behalf of 15 PKR Sabah division chiefs called for the removal of Sangkar who they claimed had failed to conduct any programs to strengthen the party since his appointment as PKR Sabah liaison chairman in August 2022.

The 15 division chiefs included Datuk Mustapha Sakmud (Kota Belud), Datuk Christina Liew (Kota Kinabalu) and Peto Galim (Sepanggar). Others are Sazalye himself (Kota Marudu), Razeef Rakimin (Tuaran), Raymond Ahuar (Pensiangan), Wendey Agong (Sipitang), Dikin Musah (Beaufort), Basran Omar (Beluran), Azmi Tambuyong (Kinabatangan), Roslee Malek (Papar), Awang Chuchu (Kimanis), Roslan Sapar (Kalabakan), Aris Remigus (Batu Sapi) and Mohd Amin Mem (Semporna).

Mohd Amin has denied being involved in the movement even though his name was included in the list.

According to Sazalye, all 15 have signed statutory declarations which stated that they rejected Sangkar’s leadership and the documents have been submitted to Anwar for further action.