Authorities bust crypto miners stealing RM80,000 electricity monthly in Miri

KUCHING (March 19): Syarikat Sesco Berhad (Sesco) and the police recently uncovered six cryptocurrency mining operations in Pujut and Taman Boulevard, Miri shophouses and residential homes found to be stealing electricity.

During the two-day anti-power theft raids, it was estimated the offenders were responsible for up to RM80,000 per month in unbilled charges.

More than 110 cryptocurrency mining servers were also found onsite.

“The raiding team discovered hidden direct tapping cables above the ceilings in all the raided premises.

“These cables were used to bypass meters, enabling the illegal connection of electricity directly into the premises without detecting power consumption,” Sarawak Energy Berhad (SEB) said in a statement said today.

It said all direct tapping cables and servers uncovered were confiscated as evidence, and police reports were lodged to initiate investigations.

The individuals involved will be called up to assist with investigations and may face charges under Section 33(5) of the Electricity Ordinance.

If found guilty, they may be fined up to RM200,000 and/or a maximum of five years imprisonment.

SEB said it is working closely with the Ministry of Utility and Telecommunication and the police to intensify searches on cryptocurrency mining operations found to be stealing electricity.

It said operational and retail arm Sesco has well-trained technical teams and the necessary tools to detect all forms of electricity theft.

SEB also cautioned the public against services promising cheaper electricity bills.

“Although Sarawak has one of the most competitive tariffs in the region, the high energy demand of cryptocurrency mining often drives operators to resort to electricity theft to lower costs.

“In such cases, non-standard and unsafe wiring is commonly utilised, posing risks of fire, damage to electrical appliances, loss of life, and power supply disruptions to neighbouring properties,” it said.

SEB also advised landlords to exercise caution when renting out properties to protect themselves from potential unlawful activities conducted by tenants.

Meters should be registered under the tenant’s name to mitigate the risk of liability for electricity theft.

“Individuals with information related to power-theft are encouraged to come forward and contact Sarawak Energy through its customer care centre at 1300-88-3111 or by emailing [email protected].

“All information provided will be treated with the utmost confidentiality,” SEB added.