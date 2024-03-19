Bukit Aman: Narcotics Nucleus Secretariat to be set up in Tebedu

KUCHING (March 19): A Narcotics Nucleus Secretariat (SNN) will be established in Tebedu soon, as a strategic move to counter drugs issues in Sarawak, said Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Khaw Kok Chin.

He said the SNN would act as an information and liaison centre between local agencies and their counterparts in the exchange of information related to drug smuggling.

“It aims to ensure quick action in handling information related to drug activities by delivering them directly to Bukit Aman and the Sarawak police contingent,” he said in a Sarawak Public Communications Unit report.

Khaw had earlier paid a courtesy call on Sarwaak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg at Wisma Bapa Malaysia here today.

On another matter, Khaw said the police would increase the number of narcotics personnel by offering 128 vacancies in 13 districts in Sarawak.

He explained the move is being taken to reinforce manpower in districts that require more enforcement personnel.

“We will seek experienced police officers to fill the positions in districts that do not have sufficient personnel,” he said.