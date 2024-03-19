Crucial to pay close attention to BIMP-EAGA’s unique economic needs, says chairman

KUCHING (March 19): The unique economic needs of Brunei-Indonesia-Malaysia-Philippines East Asean Growth Area (BIMP-EAGA) must be addressed to ensure that businesses would thrive and communities would prosper.

In stating this, BIMP-EAGA Business Council (BEBC) new chairman Dr Sayid Irwan of Indonesia said this could be done by nurturing partnerships and fostering innovation, and in this respect, he expressed hope for the council to spearhead the efforts meant towards establishing a more prosperous and interconnected BIMP-EAGA.

This was highlighted in his inaugural speech after the handing-over of the BEBC chairmanship from Brunei to Indonesia at the end of the BIMP-EAGA’s Strategic Planning Meeting, here recently.

Outgoing chairman Pengiran Dr Haris Pengiran Duraman passed the baton to Dr Sayid, the country director of BEBC Indonesia, to signify the handing-over of duties.

In a press release, the BEBC said the council under BIMP-EAGA had always been acknowledged as holding a special position compared to other multi-lateral organisations.

“Being accorded the position of ‘fifth’ country, members of the board of directors of BEBC are not merely representatives of the private sectors, but also appointed by the largest business association or business federation from their respective province or state to ensure their impartiality and also the relevance of their knowledge as far as private sector is concerned,” it said.

By tradition, the chairmanship of BEBC is rotated every three years among the four member countries.

Malaysia is currently the vice-chair, and set to helm the council in 2027.

Presently, BEBC Malaysia is represented by three country directors: Nobel Pang as chairman, Azhar Othman and Datuk Susan Chang.

Meanwhile Pang, who witnessed the ceremony, congratulated Dr Sayid and also expressed hope for the auspicious occasion to bring about a more united front as well as progress to sub-regional cooperation.