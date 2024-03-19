DPM Zahid: RM300 aid for Felda settlers earning less than RM1,000

SLIM RIVER (March 19): Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi announced a special targetted aid of RM300 to Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) settlers with incomes of RM1,000 and below.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Rural and Regional Development Minister, said settlers in 317 Felda areas throughout the country will receive the aid before Aidilfitri.

“In addition, settlers earning RM1,000 and below as well as those earning between RM1,001 and RM2,000 will receive a deferment of debt repayment (not including plantation operation costs) for March,” he said during a breaking fast event at the Felda Mara junior science college here today.

He also announced that his ministry had approved the construction of a RM35 million road from Felda Trolak Selatan to Trolak Town, Muallim last year, which is currently in the design stage with tenders due in October.

“The scope of the project is to build a 2.3 kilometre road with JKR R1 specifications, implemented by the Public Works Department, and will beneift residents in Felda Trolak by cutting down travel time to Trolak town from 30 minutes to 10 minutes,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid also said that he aims to ensure that at least 50 children of Felda settlers will further their studies at UniKL, specifically in Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) courses in the upcoming intake in a move to empower them

“Hopefully MARA (Majlis Amanah Rakyat) will help in terms of student financing,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid also presented RM66,050 in donations to 307 orphans and asnaf children around Trolak during the breaking fast event today and also handed over RM400,000 in annual revenue from the MD2 pineapple crop project under the Settler Development Programme, operated by AQINA Fruits Sdn Bhd and involving AgroBank as the project implementor and financer. — Bernama