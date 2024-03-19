Tuesday, March 19
Duo in Miri jailed two weeks for stealing zinc sheets

By Jenifer Laeng on Sarawak
Photo shows the Miri Court Complex. — Photo by Jenifer Laeng

MIRI (March 19): The Magistrates’ Court here today sentenced two men to two weeks’ jail each for stealing three sheets of zinc.

Magistrate Randu Rangen convicted Ronnie Chua, 36, and Ronal Simon Chua, 26, on their own guilty pleas to a charge framed under Section 379 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 34 of the same Code.

The Section provides for a jail term of up to seven years, or a fine, or both upon conviction.

According to the facts of the case, the men stole three sheets of zinc from a lot in Senadin on March 15 at 12.41pm.

Insp Mudzilawati Abdul Rahman prosecuted the case, while both men were unrepresented by legal counsel.

