Fire destroys excavator parked behind JPJ Miri

MIRI (March 19): An excavator parked behind the Road Transport Department (JPJ) Miri office caught fire at around 11.40pm last night.

The Lopeng fire station said no one was injured in the incident.

A report on the fire was received at 11.43pm.

“Upon receiving the distress call, a team of firefighters was deployed to the scene,” the station said in a statement.

“When they arrived, they found the fire involved the engine part of the excavator.”

The station said the excavator was destroyed in the incident.

It added that the cause of the fire is still under investigation.