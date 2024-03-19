Former Marudi district officer returned unopposed as SDNU Bandar Riyal chairman

KUCHING (March 19): Former Marudi district officer Stanley Belayong Pok was returned unopposed as Sarawak Dayak National Union (SDNU) Bandar Riyal chairman during the branch’s recent annual general meeting (AGM).

A press statement today said the AGM saw three new faces elected into the branch’s executive committee for the term 2024 to 2026.

Only six posts were contested.

Other key office bearers are vice-chairman Frederick Laiupeng, secretary Tipik Ladi, treasurer Gerard Joseph, assistant secretary Walter Unggok, and assistant treasurer Freddy Mason.

The ordinary committee members are Saran Kudang, Karrol Intai, Daniel Peter, Eddison Tankun, and Molly Piong.

“The new faces in our team are assistant treasurer Freddy and committee members Eddison and Molly. I would like thank past team members for their time and service. This new office bearers will continue to be enthusiastic and passionate,” said Belayong.

“The branch calendar events would include the holding of Bandar Riyal Karaoke Idol contest and Gawai Bazaar as well as opening Gendang Pampat classes and disbursing educational incentive to members’ children who excel.”

Gerard, who is SDNU secretary-general, also attended the branch AGM as an observer from SDNU headquarters.